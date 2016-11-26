Epic comeback victory for K's

Not only did the Komets avoid losing three straight games in regulation time for the first time since January 2015, they did it in remarkable fashion.They scored five unanswered goals, including forward Garrett Thompson’s winning goal 49 seconds into overtime, to defeat the Missouri Mavericks 6-5 at Memorial Coliseum.

“We just never quit, which is the main thing. We kept telling each other in the third period there, ‘Just keep pushing, we’ve got to get the next one and the next one,’” Thompson said.

His goal from 15 feet was set up by a pass across the slot from forward Kyle Thomas, who had forced overtime with a goal off a rebound and only 37 seconds left in regulation time.

“We just kept doing what we’d been doing. We obviously knew that the last couple of games, we hadn’t played up to our ability,” Thomas said. “Tonight, I think the group felt we weren’t playing a bad game. But a few bounces hadn’t gone our way. We just stuck to our game plan and kept working until we eventually started getting a few bounces that really paid off for us there in the third period.”

The furious rally began on a goal from newcomer Kyle Follmer with 12:34 remaining on a shot from 25 feet out, the same distance from which forward Shawn Szydlowski scored 1:04 later.

Mike Embach got the Komets to within one goal with 51 seconds left in front of an announced crowd of 7,316, with many of them having already departed the building after Dane Fox put the Mavericks up 5-1 with a goal during a 5-on-3 power play 4:15 into the third.

The Komets (10-5-2) had been outscored 13-3 in their previous two games, losing to Toledo and Quad City, and they outshot the Mavericks 47-16.

Goaltender Garrett Bartus, re-signed by the Komets on Tuesday after he’d been with Macon of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, was the starter and gave up two goals on the first eight shots he faced and stopped only 10 of 14 before he was replaced by Eric Hartzell early in the third period.

There was plenty of blame to go around, though; two of the goals Bartus gave up were on odd-man rushes and another when a player was left unguarded in front of the net.

“I’ve never been on the wrong side of so many bad bounces, but I give the guys a lot of credit,” Komets coach Gary Graham said. “I felt bad for Barts the first game in. There were pucks going off defensemen and into the back of the net. It was just a crazy type of game. The first two goals were plain blown assignments, and we’ve got to correct that, but I thought we had the better scoring chances and we just needed to pop one in.”

There was clearly still some bad blood from the last time the former Central Hockey League rivals met – the Komets won 6-4 and 6-1 in Independence, Missouri, on Nov. 11 and 12 – when Bobby Shea earned a three-game suspension for his part in a scrum.

Shea is still recovering from appendix surgery, but Cody Sol dropped the gloves at the opening faceoff to fight Tyler Elbrecht, landing a flurry of punches and then celebrating his way to the Fort Wayne penalty box.

The Komets tallied 11 of the first 14 shots on goal, but fell behind 1-0 when forward Dan Correale scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with his team skating short-handed 10:46 into the first period.

Fort Wayne answered at 12:03 when defenseman Will Weber netted a slap shot from just inside the blue line, setting off the annual Teddy Bear toss; thousands of stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice by fans to be collected by the Disorderly Bear Den, a non-profit charity.

The Mavericks, who lost to eventual-champion Fort Wayne in a memorable seven-game CHL playoff series in 2012, regained the lead 5:23 into the second period when forward Rocco Carzo was stationed in front of the net and able to spin and score.

Missouri goalie Ville Husso flummoxed the Komets repeatedly, even stopping newcomer Anthony Mantha on a breakaway and the ensuing rebound at 14:28, as Fort Wayne increased its lead in shots to 31-12.

Forward Lukas Lofquist scored for the Mavericks 2:07 into the third period by rushing to the net and redirecting Ryan Obuchowski’s shot from the opposite corner. Just 26 seconds later, forward Jacob Doty finished off a 3-on-2 rush to make it 4-1.

The frustrated Komets then took some bad penalties – Gabriel Desjardins for boarding and Jason Binkley for high-sticking – and Fox capitalized from the right circle during a 5-on-3 power play for a 5-1 lead on the second shot Hartzell faced.

The Komets play host Sunday to the Utah Grizzlies, who they swept in the second round of last season’s playoffs.

Notes: Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith, now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, attended his first ever Komets game. He donned a No. 9 jersey with his name on it. … Follmer had been in training camp with the Komets in 2013. He had played one game this season with Quad City. Last season, he had seven goals and 16 points in 41 games with the Mallards and played three games with Allen. … The referee was Sean Fernandez.

jcohn@jg.net