February 10, 2017 8:08 PM

Ewanyk on the ice

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Yes, Travis Ewanyk is in the lineup. I'm not sure where it came from, but I know there was some talk that maybe he hadn't reported. But he's on the ice for warmups in advance of the game against the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets, who plan to start Pat Nagle in net, have won four of their last five games. Indy has lost four in a row.

