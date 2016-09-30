Fight night

The Komets had their first fight of the preseason, though, strangely, referee Lucas Martin ruled it roughing. Above is video of Brent Tate vs. Alex Hagaman of the Indy Fuel. Actually, Tate would have been advised not to drop the mitts; it cost Fort Wayne a power play.

At the first intermission, the Komets have a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Jamie Schaafsma and Garrett Thompson. The power play looks good so far.

jcohn@jg.net