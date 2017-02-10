Fine for Komets' Baptista

Mason Baptista was fined an undisclosed amount by the ECHL for a kicking incident in Tuesday's 3-1 loss in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He got a match penalty for kicking the glove of the goalie, Nick Riopel.

The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 8 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum on Friday. It's the third straight game between the teams. Fort Wayne won the first game of the set, 5-3.

Fort Wayne is 4-4-0 against Kalamazoo this season. Kyle Thomas has led Fort Wayne in the season series with seven goals and 13 points, but he's up with Cleveland of the American Hockey League. Jamie Schaafsma has one goal and eight points, but I'm not sure if he's playing tonight because of injury. Mike Cazzola has two goals and seven points.

Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor has four goals and eight points.