September 28, 2016 1:34 PM
Format for ECHL all-star game announced
The Journal Gazette
The CCM/ECHL all-star game this season will include a league all-star team playing against the host Adirondack Thunder in 5-on-5 hockey, a skills competition and various aspects of the ECHL overtime, the league announced today.
The event will be played in Glens Falls, New York, as two 25-minute halves, with the skills competition held in between, the ECHL said in a statement.
Here are the details:
* The first 25-minute half will be played entirely as 5-on-5 hockey. The score will carry over into the skills competition.
* The skills competition will feature fastest skater, hardest shot and skills relay. The winning team in each event will get one point toward its overall score, so a total of three points are available from the skills competition.
* The second 25-minute half will start with 5-on-5, but will switch to 4-on-4 at the first whistle after the 15-minute mark. It will become 3-on-3 at the first whistle after the 10-minute mark.
* The team with the most goals wins, of course, but in case of a tie there will be a sudden-death, five-minute 3-on-3 overtime period, and, if necessary, a three-player shootout.
Tickets are $40 and go on sale to the general public Oct. 3.