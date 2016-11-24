November 27, 2016 7:10 PM
Former Komet Martin back from NHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Former Komets goaltender Spencer Martin has returned to San Antonio of the American Hockey League, after a brief stint with Colorado of the NHL. He had been called up Friday after an injury to Semyon Varlamov and was the backup to Calvin Pickard for one game. Martin, 21, is 8-5-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in the AHL this season.
