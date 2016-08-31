October 03, 2016 3:04 PM
Former Komet's son shines
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Out of sight, out of mind for K's October 03, 2016 3:07 PM
- Former Komet's son shines October 03, 2016 3:04 PM
- Late additions to Komets' camp October 03, 2016 1:40 PM
- Local player gets ECHL shot October 02, 2016 2:21 PM
- Several Komets get AHL tryouts September 30, 2016 6:52 PM
- Format for ECHL all-star game announced September 28, 2016 1:34 PM
- Check out Miller on Thursday September 21, 2016 9:21 PM
- Schaafsma named K's player/assistant coach September 20, 2016 2:25 PM
- Shafranov leaving K's for Russia September 12, 2016 6:18 PM
- NHL hires 4 ECHL officials September 08, 2016 9:44 PM
- Leo's Miller chosen for showcase game August 31, 2016 8:41 PM
- K's add defenseman, goalie August 31, 2016 4:52 PM
Man, I feel old. I remember when this guy was born; it was my first season covering the Komets.
Drake Batherson, the 18-year-old son of former Komets player Norm Batherson, is off to a good start with Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has two goals and three points in four games.
A center, he was born in Fort Wayne when his father played for the Komets in 1997-98 in the old International Hockey League.
jcohn@jg.net