Former Komet's son shines

Man, I feel old. I remember when this guy was born; it was my first season covering the Komets.

Drake Batherson, the 18-year-old son of former Komets player Norm Batherson, is off to a good start with Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He has two goals and three points in four games.

A center, he was born in Fort Wayne when his father played for the Komets in 1997-98 in the old International Hockey League.

