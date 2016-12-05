 Skip to main content

December 16, 2016 7:12 PM

Fort Wayne native back in ECHL

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne-native Ian Harris was signed by the Brampton Beast, with which he was in training camp. Harris, a rookie, had two assists in eight games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Peoria and Roanoke.

