December 16, 2016 7:12 PM
Fort Wayne native back in ECHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
Fort Wayne-native Ian Harris was signed by the Brampton Beast, with which he was in training camp. Harris, a rookie, had two assists in eight games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Peoria and Roanoke.