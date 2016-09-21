October 06, 2016 11:07 PM
Friedmann coming back to Komets
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Friedmann coming back to Komets October 06, 2016 11:07 PM
- Hartzell joining Komets October 06, 2016 6:43 PM
- A must-watch hockey piece October 05, 2016 6:49 PM
- Could be a timeshare for Komets' Nagle October 04, 2016 5:27 PM
- Stories of interest on Komets October 04, 2016 5:00 PM
- Out of sight, out of mind for K's October 03, 2016 3:07 PM
- Former Komet's son shines October 03, 2016 3:04 PM
- Late additions to Komets' camp October 03, 2016 1:40 PM
- Local player gets ECHL shot October 02, 2016 2:21 PM
- Several Komets get AHL tryouts September 30, 2016 6:52 PM
- Format for ECHL all-star game announced September 28, 2016 1:34 PM
- Check out Miller on Thursday September 21, 2016 9:21 PM
David Friedmann has been released by Tucson of the American Hockey League and is heading back to Fort Wayne. The Komets have seven players still in AHL camps.