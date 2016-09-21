 Skip to main content

October 06, 2016 11:07 PM

Friedmann coming back to Komets

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

David Friedmann has been released by Tucson of the American Hockey League and is heading back to Fort Wayne. The Komets have seven players still in AHL camps.

