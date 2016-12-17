Fuel could be answer for K's

When they get back on the ice Tuesday, the Komets will certainly be looking to erase the memories of their dismal 6-1 loss Friday to the Brampton Beast.

They will face the Indy Fuel, which could be great news.

Or, at least, they hope it's good news, especially since the Komets will have only had one practice since the loss to Brampton.

The Fuel (8-17-2) has lost its last 12 games, the last 11 coming in regulation. The third-year team has a 7-12-4 record all-time against the Komets, including a 4-0 loss Nov. 4, when Eric Hartzell had a 31-save shutout.

On Thursday, the Komets will play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-11-4).

Fort Wayne (16-8-3) had won three in a row and 7 of 10 before losing to Brampton. The Komets were missing seven players: Garrett Thompson (lower body), Will Weber (groin), Cody Sol (knee), Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), Taylor Crunk (ankle), Pat Nagle (ankle) and Trevor Cheek (with Tucson of the American Hockey League).

A few other things to note:

– The Komets will hold a sale of new and used hockey equipment at the Century Club, located just north of their locker room, before and during the game Thursday against Cincinnati at Memorial Coliseum.

– Kyle Thomas is on a 5-game point-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and nine points.

– Mike Cazzola has a point in six of the last eight games, totaling 13 points.

– Shawn Szydlowski has a point in nine of the last 11 games, totaling 20 points.