October 06, 2016 6:43 PM
Hartzell joining Komets
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
With apologies to Eric Hartzell, this may be the best news of the week, so far, for the Komets.
Hartzell was released by Bridgeport of the higher-level American Hockey League today and will join the Komets, with whom he’ll share time in the net with Pat Nagle.
John McLean and Garrett Bartus are also in camp but, barring injury, are trying to make an impression for when Fort Wayne needs to call someone up later in the season.
Hartzell was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey, while at Quinnipiac in 2013. He went on to spend two seasons in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization.
Last season, Hartzell, 27, played in Germany, sporting a .911 save percentage and 3.74 goals-against average in 22 games.
The Komets open their exhibition slate Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Indy Fuel.
