Hartzell left Komets for Germany

Goaltender Eric Hartzell has left the team and signed to play for a team in Germany, Komets general manager David Franke said.

Hartzell’s job with the Komets was certainly in doubt after inconsistent play this season. Not only had he lost playing time to Garrett Bartus, who tonight is playing in a seventh straight game (Fort Wayne leads 1-0), but the Komets traded for P.J. Musico from Greenville on Thursday.

Plus, No. 1 goalie Pat Nagle is expected back from a high ankle sprain in the next couple of weeks.

“Hartzell signed in Germany yesterday and he picked up his gear and left this morning,” Franke said. “That’s about it.”

Hartzell, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey in 2013 with Quinnipiac, had been hyped as a major offseason acquisition because he would take the pressure off of Nagle. Hartzell accrued a 7-7-2 record with a 3.41 goals-against average, a .888 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games.

“He just made the best deal he could make (in Germany). He’s played in Europe before. I wish him good luck. Maybe things will work out better for him than they did here," said Franke, who plans to carry three goalies for the time being.

