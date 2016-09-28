October 07, 2016 7:36 PM
Here's who's playing for K's
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets open their preseason slate tonight and the Komets are going with a mostly young lineup, though the goalies are Pat Nagle and Garrett Bartus, and captain Jamie Schaafsma, Cody Sol, Kyle Thomas and Mike Embach will all play.
For the Indy Fuel, the goalies are Eric Levine (who played a game with the Komets two seasons ago) and Keegan Asmundson. Former Fort Wayne player Randy Cure is also in the lineup.
Remember, these teams meet again Saturday in Indianapolis. I’ll be there, too, so stay with us all weekend.