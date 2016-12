Honor for Cazzola

Komets rookie Mike Cazzola was selected an ECHL Player of the Week after he had five goals and nine points in three games. Also, he's been a big part of Shawn Szydlowski's recent run in points.

By the way, I neglected to mention with the post on Terry McDougall having his number retired Jan. 7 there was no mention of Al Sims' number ceremony, which fans had been told would be the same night. I don't know if this means it's coming later or just hasn't been confirmed.