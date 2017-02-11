 Skip to main content

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    The Komets retired the number 91 of Colin Chaulk on Saturday night, as he is surrounded by his daughters, Caprie, left, and Ava, along with wife Jillian.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Colin Chaulk chuckles upon seeing that his No. 91 is upside down at his jersey retirement ceremony Saturday night.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Komets general manager David Franke, left, presents a jersey to Colin Chaulk, right, while former goalie Nick Boucher looks on at Memorial Coliseum.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Colin Chaulk's No. 91 is raised to the rafters at Memorial Coliseum, though the number was accidently unveiled upside down at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    Komets general manager David Franke, left, whispers to Colin Chaulk during his jersey retirement ceremony as Chaulk's daughter, Ava, looks on at Memorial Coliseum.

  • Justin A. Cohn | The Journal Gazette
    During his jersey retirement ceremony, Colin Chaulk, right, is presented a jersey by Komets general manager David Franke, left, while former goalies Robbie Irons and Nick Boucher look on Saturday.
February 18, 2017 8:44 PM

Just when you thought you'd seen it all

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

In 20 years of covering minor-league hockey, I thought I'd seen it all. But, no. The No. 91 of Komets legend Colin Chaulk was upside down at his jersey retirement ceremony tonight. To be clear, several people have told me that this was a Memorial Coliseum mistake, not one by the Komets. Luckily, Chaulk has a sense of humor.

The Komets are trailing Chaulk's Brampton Beast 2-1 after one period at Memorial Coliseum.

