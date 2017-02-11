Just when you thought you'd seen it all

In 20 years of covering minor-league hockey, I thought I'd seen it all. But, no. The No. 91 of Komets legend Colin Chaulk was upside down at his jersey retirement ceremony tonight. To be clear, several people have told me that this was a Memorial Coliseum mistake, not one by the Komets. Luckily, Chaulk has a sense of humor.

The Komets are trailing Chaulk's Brampton Beast 2-1 after one period at Memorial Coliseum.

