K's acquire 2

The Komets have made two trades in advance of their game tonight with the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum, though neither of the new players will be here for the game.

The Komets acquired goaltender P.J. Musico from Greenville and defenseman Kyle Flemington from Wheeling. A team official said both deals were for cash.

Undoubtedly, the Komets needed a defenseman, even though they signed Frank Schumacher on Wednesday. Flemington had one goal in 19 games this season with Wheeling.

The Musico acquisition is more interesting. Garrett Bartus has played well, Eric Hartzell has been a little more spotty and Pat Nagle is expected back from a high ankle sprain in the next couple weeks. One can’t help but wonder if means Hartzell is on the trading block.

Musico played one game with Greenville this season and was 1-0-0 with a .921 save percentage. Last season, he played for Greenville and Quad City.

