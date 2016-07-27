August 31, 2016 4:52 PM
K's add defenseman, goalie
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets have added defenseman Bobby Shea and goaltender Garrett Bartus to their roster, giving them 26 players so far for the upcoming season.
Shea, 26, played 64 games last season with South Carolina, totaling five goals, 29 points and 180 penalty minutes in the regular season. In 19 playoff games, he had one goal, eight points and 20 penalty minutes. He also played three games in the higher-level American Hockey League with Hershey.
In his three full professional seasons, he’s played 57 AHL games with Hershey, Rockford and Hamilton, accruing four goals and 13 points.
Bartus, 26, played three games last season with the Komets, who also have goalies Pat Nagle and Eric Hartzell.
Bartus spent the bulk of last season in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon, appearing in 45 games with a 22-18-5 record, a 2.39 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and three shutouts.
