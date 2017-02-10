K's again struggle with Wings' goalie in loss

Jason Binkley kept up his scoring prowess – the defenseman scored for the seventh time this season and the third time in the last four games – but he was the only Komets player to find the back of the net today on pink ice for Valentine’s Day in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Komets’ lost 3-1 to the Kalamazoo Wings, after coming into the game on a 6-1-1 run that included a 5-3 victory Sunday at Wings Event Center.

Forward Kyle Thomas, who had three goals, an assist and a fight Sunday, was called before the game to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, who also have the Komets’ lone all-star, Shawn Szydlowski.

A game that began with a fight between Fort Wayne’s Cody Sol and Kalamazoo’s Tyler Biggs went in the Wings’ direction early. Josh Pitt scored a power-play goal at 11:51 of the first period and Dajon Mingo made it 2-0 at 18:18.

After a second period in which the Komets had 14 of the 21 shots on goal, they got their first goal from Binkley at 6:11 of the third period.

Peter Schneider cemented the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:45, as Kalamazoo (24-21-4) improved to 4-4-0 this season against Fort Wayne (28-15-5). The Komets are eight points back of Toledo for the Central Division lead, and both teams have 24 games remaining in the regular season.

Nick Riopel stopped 38 of 39 shots for Kalamazoo, which scored on 1 of 6 power plays, and he’s got a 4-0-0 record with a .953 save percentage in the season series. Garrett Bartus stopped 24 of 26 shots for Fort Wayne, which was 0 for 5 on power plays in front of 2,467 fans.

Notes: In the third period, Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista got a 10-minute misconduct for kicking. Trevor Cheek also got a misconduct. … Komets captain Jamie Schaafsma didn’t play because of a hand injury. … The teams meet in a third straight game Friday at Memorial Coliseum. … Including Bobby Shea with Rochester, the Komets, who don’t have an affiliation with a higher-level team, have three players in the AHL.