December 20, 2016 6:16 PM
K's finally announce McDougall jersey retirement
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
As reported by The Journal Gazette on Oct. 9, the Komets will retire the No. 19 in honor of Terry McDougall.
The ceremony, announced today, will take place Jan. 7 before a game at Memorial Coliseum against Quad City.
McDougall, who played for the Komets from 1975-82, ranks fourth in franchise history with 644 points (Len Thornson leads with 1,219).
McDougall, who helped Fort Wayne to the 1978 regular-season IHL title and was league MVP in 1979, is third in playoff scoring with 102 points (Thornson is the all-time leader with 127).
The Komets already have numbers retired for 15 players, coaches, front-office personnel and broadcaster Bob Chase.
