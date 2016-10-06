K's finish preseason soundly

Now, it’ll be for real.

The Komets finished their preseason slate with a 2-0-1 record after defeating the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast 4-2 tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

The 65th regular season of Komets hockey will open Friday at Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Mallards.

Kyle Thomas had a goal and an assist; his race for the puck and an empty-net goal with the teams skating 4-on-4, finished the scoring with 1:09 left in the third period.

Fort Wayne native Ian Harris was scoreless and minus-2 for the Beast. The rookie forward was coached locally by Chaulk, who will have his number retired by the Komets this season.

The Komets dominated the early play, tallying eight of the first nine shots and getting the first goal – a 65-foot shot through a crowd by defenseman Curtis Leonard just 33 seconds into the game.

The Beast tied it at 11:43 when defenseman Reggie Traccitto took advantage of a crossing pass by forward David Vallorani by snapping a 40-foot shot above the outstretched glove of goaltender Eric Hartzell.

Taylor Crunk regained the lead for the Komets, scoring off a rebound 7:48 into the second period, and Shawn Szydlowski, voted MVP by his teammates the last two seasons, made it 3-1 at 1:19 of the third period.

After a goal by Brampton’s Luc-Olivier Blain, Thomas cemented the victory. The teams played a 3-on-3 overtime for the heck of it, and Brampton got a quick goal that didn’t count against the final score.

“It was disappointing there with the 3-on-3. The game was so tight and intense that I totally forgot we were playing 3-on-3,” Komets coach Gary Graham said with a chuckle. “We were already celebrating the end of training camp and (public address announcer) Larry Schmitt says, ‘hey, it’s 3-on-3 just for practice.’ You could just see everybody like, ‘Uhhhhh.’

“I liked the three periods, let’s put it that way. They had a good push at the beginning of the second period and did some good things there, but I thought we were good defensively. We were tight.”

In their previous two preseason games, the Komets lost 4-3 to the Indy Fuel on Friday and beat the Fuel 5-2 on Saturday.

Defenseman Dan Milan came back from his tryout with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, leaving only one Fort Wayne player still with an American Hockey League team – Trevor Cheek with Tucson.

The Komets released defenseman Carl Tremblay, bringing their roster down to 24, including Cheek. They will need to be around 21 before Friday.