December 04, 2016 4:48 PM
K's foe, Utah, is slumping
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
It looks as if Eric Hartzell will be in net for the Komets today against the Utah Grizzlies, who Fort Wayne swept in the second round of the playoffs last season. Hartzell, of course, only faced two shots in relief of Garrett Bartus in Friday’s 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Missouri Mavericks.
Keys for Fort Wayne are both obvious and repetitive: Stay out of the penalty box, limit odd-man rushes against and don’t let down late in periods.
Utah, which is in last place in the conference at 7-12-2, has won once in its last 10 games. Fort Wayne is 10-5-2.