K's needed to beat Brampton

I have a feeling the Brampton Beast is going to go pretty far in the playoffs. In that respect, it was pretty important that the Komets prove they could beat the Beast. They did so tonight with a 4-3 overtime victory, capped by Brett Perlini's overtime goal.

It was the first victory in four meetings with the Colin Chaulk-coached Beast this season.

The Komets, who have won 6 of 8 games heading into the Sunday game at Cincinnati, needed a Gabriel Desjardins goal with 48 seconds left to force overtime.

"If you look at the better teams, which I would consider the Toledos and Brampton has a good team this year, we've struggled against some and haven't won, though we've been in some close games," Komets coach Gary Graham said. "We had an overtime loss to Brampton and that one game (a 6-1 loss on Dec. 23) didn't go too well for us. But the last game had been a 4-3 loss.

"It's good for our confidence just to beat better teams. Especially the way we had to do it. We just kept grinding and there was a stick-to-itiveness, a sticking together tonight in the process. They play a very frustrating, making-you-slow-it-down type of style. The forwards really have to stick to the game plan if you're going to have success. I thought the third period was our best period."

