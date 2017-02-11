Komets' penalties must decrease

I know we’re beating a dead horse here, but the Komets simply have to stop taking penalties – especially those in the last half of the third period.

Friday night, in a 1-0 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, the Komets took a predictable penalty with less than 7 minutes remaining. Luckily for them, it was quickly wiped away by a Kalamazoo penalty.

But it’s hard to imagine the Komets having much playoff success with their inability to stay out of the penalty box.

Heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Brampton Beast, the Komets are fourth in the league with 18.98 penalty minutes per game. Part of it is a product of their toughness, but the timing of the penalties is what’s most disconcerting. They shouldn’t be taking chances late in games and/or when they have leads.

Especially since their penalty killers rank only 14th in the league with an efficiency of 82.7 percent. The Komets have been short-handed 42 times, fourth most in the league.

jcohn@jg.net