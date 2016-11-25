Komets bring back Follmer

Not only is Garrett Bartus tentatively slated to start in net for the Komets tonight against the Missouri Mavericks, just days after re-signing with Fort Wayne, but the Komets have also brought back Kyle Follmer.

A 2013 training camp participant with Fort Wayne, Follmer played one game this season with Quad City. Last season, he had seven goals and 16 points in 41 games with Quad City and was scoreless in three games with Allen.