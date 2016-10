Komets drop 7 from roster

The Komets have trimmed seven players from their preseason roster, cutting forwards Chase Nieuwendyk and Jake Hauswirth, defensemen Rob Simpson, Frank Schumacher and Luke Eibler and goaltenders John McLean and Garrett Bartus.

The roster is down to 25 heading into Monday’s preseason game with the Brampton Beast at Memorial Coliseum, though Dan Milan and Trevor Cheek are still trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League.

Fort Wayne is 1-1-0 in the preseason so far.

