December 06, 2016 2:17 PM
Komets fail to reel in Walleyes
Justin Cohn | The Journal Gazette
The Komets fought back from a three-goal deficit but lost to the Toledo Walleye 5-4 in overtime today at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Tyson Spink scored 2:50 into the 4-on-4 overtime, improving the Walleye to 2-0-0 this season against Fort Wayne. The Walleye has outscored Fort Wayne 12-5 in those games, both in Ohio.
A crowd of 7,500, mostly kids, attended the morning game, the first of four games in five days in four cities for the Komets, who skate Wednesday night at Cincinnati, Ohio.
Fort Wayne is on a 2-0-1 run.
Toledo was 3 for 4 on power plays and had a short-handed goal. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays.
Down 4-1, the Komets' comeback began with a goal by David Friedmann -- his second of the game -- 12:43 into the second period. Garrett Thompson scored at 19:26.
And 7:00 into the third period, the Komets tied it at 4 on a goal from Shawn Szydlowski, who had two goals and two assists in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Utah. Szydlowski has seven points in the last two games.
Goaltender Eric Hartzell stopped 13 of 16 shots for Fort Wayne (11-5-3) before getting replaced 5:54 into the second period by Garrett Bartus, who stopped 18 of 20.
Jake Paterson stopped 28 of 32 for Toledo (16-3-0).
A day after forward Trevor Cheek was called up to Tucson of the American Hockey League, the Komets played with seven defensemen.
Toledo got two goals from A.J. Jenks and one apiece from Evan Rankin and Jacob MacDonald.