Komets fall in preseason opener

The Komets have three preseason games to sort out their roster before their 65th regular season opens next Friday at Moline, Illinois, against the Quad City Mallards.

After a lukewarm effort, in which they started strong but then sagged to a 4-3 loss to the Indy Fuel tonight, they’ll undoubtedly be looking to improve in the next preseason game.

Captain Jamie Schaafsma had two goals for the Komets. Cody Sharib scored twice for the Fuel, which recovered from a two-goal, first-period deficit.

The teams skated a 3-on-3 overtime for the heck of it, but there were no goals scored.

The Komets take on the Fuel again Saturday in Indianapolis at Indiana Farmers Coliseum before finishing the preseason Monday at Memorial Coliseum against the Colin Chaulk-coached Brampton Beast.

With 32 players on their roster, and about 11 needing to go before the regular season, coach Gary Graham has some tough decisions. As players trickle back from tryouts in the higher-level American Hockey League – there are seven still there – those decisions become harder.

The Komets opened strong, getting the first two goals and nine of the first 11 shots on goal, paced by a power play that looked to be in regular-season form.

Forward Garrett Thompson opened the scoring during even-strength play 3:31 into the first period, after defenseman Cody Sol skated into the offensive zone and sent him a centering pass. Schaafsma made it 2-0 during a power play at 6:09, after a tic-tac-toe passing play that began with newcomer Cole Martin at the blue line and rookie forward Mike Cazzola sending a crossing pass from the right circle.

The Fuel answered 1:16 later, when forward Alex Wideman capitalized on a turnover to put a 10-foot shot past the stick of goaltender Pat Nagle.

Late in the period, Fort Wayne’s Brent Tate fought Alex Hagaman, though it cost Fort Wayne a power play for interference that had been coming for Hagaman. Indy’s Sharib netted a 20-foot shot for a power-play goal, tying it at 2 at 4:32 of the second period.

Fort Wayne’s Taylor Crunk fought Raphael Corriveau early in the second period. And the Fuel went up 3-2 at 17:38, when Sharib tucked the puck inside the right goalpost, after an Anthony Beauregard shot slipped inside Nagle’s pad and he lost sight of it.

Ex-Komet Randy Cure’s power-play goal, 3:58 into the third period and just off a faceoff, put the Fuel up 4-2 as Fort Wayne totaled only seven shots in the 27 minutes following the opening period.

Schaafsma scored with 23 seconds left and Nagle, who had 22 saves, pulled for an extra attacker.

Notes: Shawn Szydlowski, the Komets’ MVP the last two seasons and expected to return this season, scored in a preseason game tonight with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. An assist went to A.J. Jenks, amusing since Jenks was the player who left Szydlowski with torn knee ligaments in the 2015 playoff series with Toledo. … The Komets’ new athletic trainer is Clay Keeley. … The Fuel had two former Fort Wayne players dressed: Cure and goalie Eric Levine. … The referee was Lucas Martin.

