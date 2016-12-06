Komets hang on for win this time

It seems nothing is easy against the Wheeling Nailers. But the Komets got a 4-3 victory tonight, even after the comeback Nailers fired multiple shots in the final seconds at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets (14-7-3) came into the night having lost 3 of 5 games. Wheeling (12-10-2), which lost to the Allen Americans in the Kelly Cup finals last season, has lost 6 of 9.

Forward Shawn Szydlowski, who assisted on two goals, now has five goals and 16 points in the last eight games, failing to tally a point in just one of them. Szydlowski came into the night tied for fifth in league scoring with 31 points. Alaska’s Peter Sivak, who played 10 games last season with Fort Wayne, led the ECHL with 39 points.

The Komets needed to get off to a good start after what happened Friday night in Wheeling, West Virginia, when they coughed up a 4-0 second-period lead and lost 6-5 to the Nailers, who got a hat trick from Adam Krause.

A good start is what the Komets got, scoring all three goals of the first period in front of 6,791 fans. (Video highlights are above.)

Forward Mike Cazzola got it going by getting to the rebound of a Szydlowski shot before sending the puck past goalie Sean Maguire at 12:11. Forward Brady Vail, in his second game since returning from Rochester of the American Hockey League, scored 1:20 later after a setup by captain Jamie Schaafsma, who battled behind the net for the puck and then sent a pass to the slot. And forward Kyle Thomas scored during a power play at 18:50 on a 20-foot shot as he fell to the ice.

Nailers forward Garrett Meurs, who played for Fort Wayne the last two seasons, scored in his first game back at the Coliseum by stealing the puck in the left circle and then sending the puck into the far side of the net. Meurs has two goals in two games against the Komets.

After Thomas scored his second of the night, thanks to a pass from defenseman Jason Binkley that put him in sight of an open net, Fort Wayne’s Cody Sol fought Kyle Flemington and Wheeling’s Andrew Ammon scored to cut the lead to 4-2.

After Eric Hartzell manned the Fort Wayne net on Friday, Garrett Bartus played Saturday and had 26 saves, the best coming in the first period when he was on his back to stick away a low Meurs shot at the end of a 2-on-1 rush. Maguire stopped 24 shots, including a second-period Thomas breakaway (seconds after Maguire had bobbled a shot from the Fort Wayne zone) and a third-period Szydlowski breakaway.

Seconds after that save, Wheeling’s Cody Wydo scored from 20 feet out to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 1.

The Komets play host to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday and it will be Vail’s first opportunity to face his former team. Vail now has three goals and five points in four games with Fort Wayne.

Notes: The Komets inserted defenseman/forward Kyle Follmer and forward Mason Baptista into the lineup, sitting forward David Friedmann and defenseman Dan Milan. … Before the game, the Nailers traded forward Josh Shalla to the Indy Fuel for forward Tyler Currier and future considerations. They also signed forward Andrew Miller. … The referee was Mike Sheehan.

