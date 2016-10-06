Komets make final cuts

The Komets’ roster shuffle was completed tonight with the release of forwards Matt Robertson and Daniel Erlich, and the trade of defenseman Cole Martin.

The biggest surprise was Martin, who was dealt to the Elmira Jackals for cash, because he had been effective last season in the ECHL with Idaho, Atlanta and Norfolk, totaling three goals and 13 points in 57 games, and was acquired in a summer trade with Norfolk for Dean Ouellet.

But the Komets were impressed enough with Curtis Leonard, who had spent time with them last season, to keep him.

Robertson, a rookie out of Ferris State, had seven goals and 19 points in 41 games last season. Erlich played last season in Sweden, where he had nine goals and 39 points in 36 games.

Mike Embach and Bobby Shea will start on injured reserve with shoulder injuries and won’t make the trip to Moline, Illinois, where Fort Wayne will open its 65th regular season against the Quad City Mallards. They also don’t have a return date for Trevor Cheek, who impressed Tucson of the AHL so much that he’ll be on its season-opening roster.

A couple of other notes: Make sure you buy a copy of The Journal Gazette on Thursday. We will have a terrific special section on the Komets and the entire ECHL that you won't want to miss.