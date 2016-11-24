Komets re-sign goalie Bartus

The Komets have re-signed goaltender Garrett Bartus, who had been in training camp with the team. He replaces Keegan Asmundson, who was waived having started one game -- a victory at Missouri on Nov. 11.

Bartus, 27, had been with Macon of the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League with a 6-1-1 record, a 1.98 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

Bartus will likely back up Eric Hartzell on Friday at Memorial Coliseum against Missouri. Pat Nagle is weeks away from returning from a high ankle sprain.