February 08, 2017 5:20 PM
Komets release Mantha
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets waived forward Devin Mantha, who had two goals and six points in 25 games after being brought in Dec. 1 from Mississippi of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Meanwhile, the ECHL announced that the dormant Evansville IceMen franchise will move to Jacksonville, Florida, and begin play next season. The IceMen had initially announced the intention to move to Owensboro, Kentucky, after this season.
