Komets shut out Cincinnati

The Komets got their third shutout of the season by defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 2-0 on Wednesday night in front of 1,810 fans at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

Goaltender Garrett Bartus got 23 saves to improve to 1-0-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage since being called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Komets are on a 3-0-1 run, 12-5-3 overall, despite a lineup decimated by injuries and call-ups.

Cincinnati (9-10-2) got 16 saves on 17 shots from Michael Houser.

The Komets played without captain Jamie Schaafsma (concussion), goalie Pat Nagle (ankle), defenseman Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), forward Taylor Crunk (leg) defenseman Curtis Leonard (ankle). Forwards Trevor Cheek and Brady Vail remain in the higher-level American Hockey League.

Forward Mason Baptista gave Fort Wayne the lead 4:04 into the first period. It was set up by forward Shawn Szydlowski, who assisted on Mike Cazzola's third-period empty-net goal and has three goals and nine points in the last three games.

Fort Wayne was scoreless on three power plays and Cincinnati was 0 for 2.

In the midst of four games in five days, the Komets begin a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.