December 07, 2016 10:12 PM
Komets shut out Cincinnati
JOURNAL GAZETTE
More Ice Chips
- Komets shut out Cincinnati December 07, 2016 10:12 PM
- Teenage Komets fan dies December 06, 2016 6:52 PM
- Komets fail to reel in Walleyes December 06, 2016 2:17 PM
- Indy picks up former Komet December 05, 2016 10:42 PM
- Cheek back to AHL December 05, 2016 5:29 PM
- Someone to get called up December 04, 2016 9:22 PM
- Szydlowski promises big night, delivers for K's December 04, 2016 9:18 PM
- Szydlowski breaks out in Komets' win December 04, 2016 7:56 PM
- Terrific Szydlowski goal for K's December 04, 2016 6:48 PM
- K's foe, Utah, is slumping December 04, 2016 4:48 PM
- Cowboys' Smith at Komets game December 03, 2016 8:00 PM
- Aldoff available if K's want him December 03, 2016 12:37 AM
The Komets got their third shutout of the season by defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 2-0 on Wednesday night in front of 1,810 fans at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati.
Goaltender Garrett Bartus got 23 saves to improve to 1-0-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage since being called up from the Southern Professional Hockey League.
The Komets are on a 3-0-1 run, 12-5-3 overall, despite a lineup decimated by injuries and call-ups.
Cincinnati (9-10-2) got 16 saves on 17 shots from Michael Houser.
The Komets played without captain Jamie Schaafsma (concussion), goalie Pat Nagle (ankle), defenseman Gabriel Beaupre (concussion), forward Taylor Crunk (leg) defenseman Curtis Leonard (ankle). Forwards Trevor Cheek and Brady Vail remain in the higher-level American Hockey League.
Forward Mason Baptista gave Fort Wayne the lead 4:04 into the first period. It was set up by forward Shawn Szydlowski, who assisted on Mike Cazzola's third-period empty-net goal and has three goals and nine points in the last three games.
Fort Wayne was scoreless on three power plays and Cincinnati was 0 for 2.
In the midst of four games in five days, the Komets begin a home-and-home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.