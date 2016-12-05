December 16, 2016 11:01 PM
Komets squander 4-goal lead in loss
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Earlier this season, the Komets bounced back from a four-goal deficit to miraculously defeat Missouri. Tonight, the Komets felt the other end of such a game.
At WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Komets lost 6-5 to the Wheeling Nailers despite holding a 4-0 lead midway through the second period.
The Nailers (12-9-2), who reached the Kelly Cup finals last season, got three goals and an assist from Adam Krause. Brett Stern, Andrew Ammon and former Komets forward Garrett Meurs also scored.
The Komets (13-7-3) opened the scoring 11:13 into the first period on a power-play goal by defenseman Bobby Shea. He helped make it 2-0 at 16:55, skating out of the right corner, dragging the puck to his left and then his right before shooting, and then Mike Cazzola scored from 10 feet.
Captain Jamie Schaafsma, returning from a three-game absence because of a concussion, put Fort Wayne up 3-0 during a power play 51 seconds into the second period, shortly before Fort Wayne goaltender Eric Hartzell, who totaled 34 saves, foiled Christian Hilbrich on a penalty shot.
The Komets’ third power-play goal came at 9:40, with Kyle Thomas finding the net for a 4-0 lead on goalie Doug Carr (19 saves).
Even after a Cody Sol goal put Fort Wayne up 5-4 at 8:40 of the third period, the Nailers got two Krause goals to win in front of 2,092 fans. With two assists, Shawn Szydlowski has five goals and 14 points in the last seven games.
The Komets finish their home-and-home series with the Nailers at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, before playing host to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday.
Fort Wayne was 3 for 5 on power plays and Wheeling was 2 for 5.
Notes: Fort Wayne-native Ian Harris was signed by the Brampton Beast, with which he was in training camp. Harris, a rookie, had two assists in eight games in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Peoria and Roanoke.
