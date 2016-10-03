October 08, 2016 3:58 PM
Komets to retire 3 numbers
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
October 08, 2016 3:58 PM
The Komets have yet to announce it but The Journal Gazette has learned they will retire numbers for former player and coach Al Sims, longtime captain Colin Chaulk and former player Terry McDougall.
The information was on tickets sent to fans and the ceremony for Sims and McDougall will be Jan. 7 and the ceremony for Chaulk will be Feb. 18.
Chaulk is currently coaching the Brampton Beast, which plays Monday at Memorial Coliseum and, obviously, Feb. 18.
The Komets have a preseason game tonight at Indianapolis.
In other news, Shawn Szydlowski, Brady Vail, Bobby Shea, Will Weber and Gabriel Beaupre have been released by American Hockey League teams and are coming to Fort Wayne.