February 06, 2017 4:52 PM
Komets video from Saturday
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Finally, I was able to get a hold of the full video highlights of the Komets' wild 6-4 victory Saturday over the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis. That footage, which was requested by many of you, is above.
I draw your attention, in particular, to the Cody Sol vs. Chris Williams fight footage. It's entertaining to hear the Fuel's announcers blast Sol. But there was lots of fun stuff from the game to be seen.
Unfortunately, this video package doesn't include the fans antics behind the penalty box. Some of that is here: https://twitter.com/SportsiCohn/status/828304956079894529
Hey, fans banging on the glass is nothing new. Neither is a broadcaster hating a tough guy from another team.
Remember, the Komets face the Fuel again 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne is 4-0-0 against the Fuel this season.
