Late additions to Komets' camp

Training camp for the Komets’ 65th season opened today and there were some last-minute additions to the roster.

The team added forward Jake Hauswirth and defensemen Frank Schumacher, Rob Simpson and Luke Eibler.

Hauswirth played one game with the Komets in 2013-14. Last season, he skated 56 games with Louisiana in the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League, totaling 18 goals and 49 points.

Schumacher was scoreless in 10 games with Evansville. Simpson had six assists in 26 games with Elmira College. And Eibler, who had played at Northern Michigan, was scoreless in five games with Berlin River of the Federal Hockey League.

The best news for the Komets was that goaltender Pat Nagle was in attendance, though he had been slated to attend training camp with Iowa of the higher-level American Hockey League. There was a glut of goalies in their camp, though, so he didn’t make the trip.

There was much talk at Memorial Coliseum about the size of the Komets, justifiably so since 18 players on their roster are 6-foot-1 or taller, though that includes the players in AHL camps.

On another topic, the feedback I got from readers was that they wanted to do a Komets fantasy league this year, instead of an ECHL one. So if you want to participate, make sure you email me in the next few days at jcohn@jg.net.

jcohn@jg.net