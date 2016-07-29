August 31, 2016 8:41 PM
Leo's Miller chosen for showcase game
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Leo's Miller chosen for showcase game August 31, 2016 8:41 PM
- K's add defenseman, goalie August 31, 2016 4:52 PM
- New voice of the Fuel August 18, 2016 7:16 PM
- Weber, Cheek, 2 others with Komets August 17, 2016 4:50 PM
- Meurs to Wheeling August 15, 2016 11:50 PM
- Father writes about Komets goalie August 15, 2016 7:35 PM
- Silver medal for Leo's Miller August 13, 2016 7:36 PM
- K's ink goalie Hartzell August 08, 2016 9:39 PM
- Small rule change for ECHL August 04, 2016 9:33 PM
- Komets sign Binkley, Robertson to roster August 03, 2016 12:33 PM
- Dayton's Hara Arena to close August 01, 2016 9:32 PM
- IceMen's move muddled more July 29, 2016 10:09 PM
Leo’s Matt Miller, considered one of the top U.S.-born players who could be selected in next year’s NHL draft, was chosen to participate in the fifth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 22 at Philadelphia.
"This event provides some of the best U.S. players eligible for next year's NHL Draft the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage," said Jim Johannson, USA Hockey's assistant executive director of hockey operations. "With input from NHL Central Scouting, this game will feature future stars of the NHL and we're thrilled to be working with the Philadelphia Flyers to host this game as part of their 50th anniversary."
Twenty five players from last year’s game were drafted, including 10 who went in the first round.
Miller, who plays his hockey in Michigan, has committed to play for Michigan State University, though he could play in the United States Hockey League first.
jcohn@jg.net