Leo's Miller chosen for showcase game

Leo’s Matt Miller, considered one of the top U.S.-born players who could be selected in next year’s NHL draft, was chosen to participate in the fifth annual CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 22 at Philadelphia.

"This event provides some of the best U.S. players eligible for next year's NHL Draft the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage," said Jim Johannson, USA Hockey's assistant executive director of hockey operations. "With input from NHL Central Scouting, this game will feature future stars of the NHL and we're thrilled to be working with the Philadelphia Flyers to host this game as part of their 50th anniversary."

Twenty five players from last year’s game were drafted, including 10 who went in the first round.

Miller, who plays his hockey in Michigan, has committed to play for Michigan State University, though he could play in the United States Hockey League first.

