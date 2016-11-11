Lots going on at K's games this week

There are lots of opportunities this week to get free tickets or take part in charitable efforts at the Komets' home games, Thursday against Kalamazoo and Saturday against Quad City.

As part of Military Appreciation Week, the Komets will wear special jerseys at both games that will be auctioned to benefit the Military Families Program of Associated Churches.

Active military and veterans get a free ticket with a purchase of another this week by showing identification.

This week is also Komets Kare Package and the Komets are asking for donations of non-food items like gift certificates, games, magazines, toiletries, coloring books, gloves, blankets and underwear for 45,000 veterans in Northeast Indiana.

Saturday will be Report Card Night and students with an "A" or equivalent grade will get a free ticket and a chance at a $1,000 savings bond for education. Report cards or letters verifying can be taken to the box office before the game.

