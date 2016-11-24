Martin called to NHL

Spencer Martin, who played last season for the Komets, was called up to the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche from the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage.

Martin, 21, is 8-5-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage this season. It is his first stint in the NHL.

“I’m excited to get my first NHL call up,” Martin said. “I’m going to do my best on the ice and try to learn as much as possible while I’m with the Avalanche.”