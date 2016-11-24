November 25, 2016 7:35 PM
Martin called to NHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Service details for Komets' Chase November 25, 2016 8:43 PM
- Nice gestures by other teams November 25, 2016 7:47 PM
- Martin called to NHL November 25, 2016 7:35 PM
- Patch to honor Chase November 24, 2016 11:44 PM
- What Komets said after winning 6-1 for Chase November 24, 2016 11:36 PM
- On Chase's night, Komets get the victory November 24, 2016 10:29 PM
- Amazing video tribute, more November 24, 2016 8:42 PM
- Boucher remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 6:30 PM
- Albahrani remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 6:29 PM
- Chaulk on Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 3:43 PM
- Rigler's moving comments on Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 3:02 PM
- Boucher remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 1:18 PM
Spencer Martin, who played last season for the Komets, was called up to the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche from the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage.
Martin, 21, is 8-5-0 with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage this season. It is his first stint in the NHL.
“I’m excited to get my first NHL call up,” Martin said. “I’m going to do my best on the ice and try to learn as much as possible while I’m with the Avalanche.”