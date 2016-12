My All-Star ballot has K's Thomas

I handed in my ballot for the ECHL All-Star Game. Bear in mind, this game always ends up having more prospects than actually the top players, but I voted my conscience and went with: Tulsa goalie Jamie Phillips, Manchester defenseman Justin Agosta, Colorado defenseman Matt Register, Tulsa forward Adam Pleskach, Alasa former Peter Sivak and Komets forward Kyle Thomas.

The Komets are readying for their 8 p.m. game against the Kalamazoo Wings, who will play again Saturday in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Komets are on a 3-0-1 run and coming off a 2-0 shutout Wednesday at Cincinnati.

