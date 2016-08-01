September 08, 2016 9:44 PM
NHL hires 4 ECHL officials
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The NHL has hired former ECHL referees Pierre Lambert and Peter MacDougall and former ECHL linesmen Ryan Daisy and Kory Nagy for the upcoming season.
“The ECHL is very pleased for all four officials being hiring by the NHL,” said the ECHL’s vice president of hockey operations, Joe Ernst. “Each of them has taken a different path to getting to where they are now, and we hope that we can one day see them working games in the NHL along with all of our other former officials that are on the NHL staff.”
There are now 32 former ECHL officials part of the NHL’s officiating team.
