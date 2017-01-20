February 03, 2017 2:23 PM
Nagle activated: What now?
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
It's official: The Komets have activated goaltender Pat Nagle for tonight's game against Rapid City.
That was 37 straight he missed, after Allen's Spencer Asuchak cross-checked him and he fell awkwardly, suffering a high ankle sprain.
So what now? The Komets have made no announcement to the contrary, so they will have three goalies on the roster, including Garrett Bartus and P.J. Musico.
It's the smart play; they have to make sure Nagle is OK and durable before doing anything.
Teams rarely carry three goalies because of the small roster size. But there are advantages, especially when you consider any of the three Fort Wayne has would have value on the trade market.
I frankly don't see Nagle or Bartus going anywhere, though.
And if Nagle performs as he usually does, there's always the change he gets called up to the American Hockey League.
Should be interesting.
