Nice gestures by other teams

This photo comes from a Twitter follower – @scootmann – and it shows a nice gesture tonight from the Toledo Walleye, which observed a moment of silence for Bob Chase, the Komets' longtime broadcaster, who died Thursday at 90.

I'm covering the Mad Ants game tonight, and they also had a moment of silence for "our friends with the Fort Wayne Komets."

I'm not a big fan of bitter rivals doing things like hugging and hanging out before and after games – here's looking at you NBA players – but for things like this it is awesome when respect is shown for opponents.