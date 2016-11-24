More Ice Chips
- Service details for Komets' Chase November 25, 2016 8:43 PM
- Nice gestures by other teams November 25, 2016 7:47 PM
- Martin called to NHL November 25, 2016 7:35 PM
- Patch to honor Chase November 24, 2016 11:44 PM
- What Komets said after winning 6-1 for Chase November 24, 2016 11:36 PM
- On Chase's night, Komets get the victory November 24, 2016 10:29 PM
- Amazing video tribute, more November 24, 2016 8:42 PM
- Boucher remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 6:30 PM
- Albahrani remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 6:29 PM
- Chaulk on Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 3:43 PM
- Rigler's moving comments on Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 3:02 PM
- Boucher remembers Komets' Chase November 24, 2016 1:18 PM
This photo comes from a Twitter follower – @scootmann – and it shows a nice gesture tonight from the Toledo Walleye, which observed a moment of silence for Bob Chase, the Komets' longtime broadcaster, who died Thursday at 90.
I'm covering the Mad Ants game tonight, and they also had a moment of silence for "our friends with the Fort Wayne Komets."
I'm not a big fan of bitter rivals doing things like hugging and hanging out before and after games – here's looking at you NBA players – but for things like this it is awesome when respect is shown for opponents.