On Chase's night, Komets get the victory

From Radio Rinkside in the sky, Bob Chase would have loved this Komets victory.

On a Thanksgiving night that was highly emotional, the Komets were composed yet energetic, tough yet graceful, and they delivered a 6-1 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings in front of 7,181 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

There were pretty goals, fights and even a kooky one Chase would have loved to describe as the Komets improved to 35-17-4 all-time on Turkey Day.

Chase died early today at 90 after battling congestive heart failure all season, which would have been his 64th consecutive behind the microphone for the Komets and WOWO.

He loved watching Shawn Szydlowski, a terrific playmaker with a knack for dropping the gloves to fight, and Kyle Thomas, an underdog who has used his speed to become a star.

Using those attributes, Szydlowski and Thomas led the Komets to their victory, combining for three goals, two assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Given the pregame emotion, it’s amazing the Komets were able to come out so focused.

The Komets wore special camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit veterans as part of Military Appreciation Week. The players jumped off the bench to help youth hockey players after they’d struggled to keep off the flag off the ice, before the singing of the National Anthem. Then there was the emotional 7-minute video tribute to Chase.

After an early fight between Fort Wayne’s Taylor Crunk and Kalamazoo’s Ben Wilson, Thomas opened the scoring with a 25-foot wrist shot at 6:16 of the first period. However, the Wings answered with a Lane Scheidl goal off a rebound at 38 seconds later.

Szydlowski, the two-time team MVP, was crushed from behind at 8:36 by Anthony Camara, who was mauled by some Will Weber retaliatory punches as Szydlowski lie on the ice. As Camara was escorted to the penalty box, a resuscitated Szydlowski ripped him out of the clutches of the linesmen and unloaded a flurry of punches. Szydlowski got 12 minutes in penalties, including a 10-minute misconduct, while Camara got two minutes for boarding. The ECHL may review both plays for potential discipline.

The game remained tied at 1, even after forward Trevor Cheek got a breakaway 6:34 into the second period that was stopped by goalie Joel Martin.

Capitalizing on a Garrett Thompson pass from behind the net, Szydlowski made it 2-1 with a shot from the left circle at 9:32, then pointed to the sky in honor of Chase. Just 32 seconds later, Thomas netted a short-handed goal by speeding around defenseman Sean O’Rourke and sliding the puck between Martin’s legs for a 3-1 lead.

Fort Wayne’s Mason Baptista sent the puck from behind the net and it caromed off the skate of Wilson and past an out-of-position Martin for a 4-1 lead at 17:30. Fort Wayne goalie Eric Hartzell preserved the lead with a magnificent blocker save, sliding to his right to foil Michael Trebish.

The Komets got goals in the third period, 39 seconds apart, from Gabriel Desjardins and Mike Cazzola off rebounds to make it 6-1.

Hartzell stopped 22 of 23 shots.

Notes: NBC plans to have a tribute to Chase during the second intermission of the 1 p.m. game Friday between the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers. It will be called by Mike Emrick, who was mentored by Chase. … The Komets played without Gabriel Beaupre (upper body), Bobby Shea (appendix) and David Friedmann.