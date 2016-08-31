Out of sight, out of mind for K's

The Komets have 32 players on their training-camp roster, but the following nine are absent because they're trying out for teams in the higher-level American Hockey League -- Shawn Szydlowski, Gabriel Beaupre, Will Weber, Eric Hartzell, Dan Milan, Brady Vail, Bobby Shea, Trevor Cheek and David Friedmann.

Goaltender Pat Nagle had also been slated to be in camp with Iowa, but a glut of netminders meant his services weren’t needed. Until Eric Hartzell returns from Bridgeport, Nagle is the Komets’ clear No. 1 goalie, with John McLean and Garrett Bartus the backups.

Until the AHL guys return, if they return at all, coach Gary Graham isn't concerning himself with them.

“I’m not really interested in talking about those guys who aren’t here (yet),” Graham said. “We’ve got a great group of guys here who have got to compete and have got to work. At the end of the day, they can only control what they can control and we can only evaluate the guys we’ve got here.

“So whatever happens, as those guys filter back, you don’t know if some of them might make teams – you never know. In the ECHL, it’s ever-changing rosters. We’ll take it day by day, like we do in the regular season when players are moving up and down. I’m just excited about the players that are here.”

General manager David Franke spun the absence of nine players into a positive, since it means the Komets will get a better look at the players who are on the ice today. That will be a positive for the coming two weeks and the remainder of the season, so the Komets have a better idea of who can cut it in the ECHL if they need to call guys in because of injuries and whatnot.

