Perlini cements Komets OT victory

The Komets got a 4-3 overtime victory over the Brampton Beast, but tonight didn’t go off without a hitch.

Not only did Colin Chaulk’s jersey retirement ceremony draw gasps from the 9,515 fans when the banner was unveiled to be upside down, but the Komets had offensive problems before rallying late in the third period.

Seconds after he was stopped on a breakaway, Brett Perlini netted the winning goal by putting a backhand shot into the top of the net, cementing Fort Wayne’s first victory in four games this season against Brampton.

"I was just coming off the bench and (Mike) Embach gave me the nice pass for the breakaway," Perlini said. "I tried to stay with it. We won a couple battles in the corner there. I was able to walk out by myself. I was able to stay patient and score on a backhand."

The Komets have 14 of the 18 shots in the third period and overtime and outshot the Beast overall, 26-25.

Chaulk took the pre-game error with his No. 91 in stride – the Komets said the blame goes to Coliseum staff – and his record coaching the Beast against the Komets is still 5-2-1 over two seasons.

Brandon MacLean, who has racked up seven goals against the Komets this season, scored twice as the Beast (28-16-6) lost for only the second time in the last nine games. The Komets (30-15-5), who have yet to have a game go to an overtime shootout, have won six of their last eight games.

Chaulk is the 17th person, the 14th player, to have his number retired by the 65-year-old Komets, who will retire a number in honor of longtime coach Al Sims on March 25.

“We didn’t have the most skill but we had the great people and it showed with the championships we were able to win,” said Chaulk, who led the Komets to titles in 2003, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012 in the United, International and Central Hockey Leagues.

“People will forget what you say and people will forget what you do for them over the years. But people will never forget the way you make them feel. I will tell you, the people of Fort Wayne, you’ve always made me and my family feel like this is home. My children were born here and I’m very thankful and will never forget that. Thank you, Fort Wayne.”

Once the puck was dropped, Chaulk’s Beast wasted no time in taking a lead; MacLean scored on the game’s first shot, at the end of an odd-man rush, 16 seconds in. And Brampton’s Connor Crisp followed at 11:54, as the Komets didn’t tally a shot on goal until 6:15.

The Komets got revved up a bit after Taylor Crunk fought Mathieu Gagnon and Fort Wayne’s Trevor Cheek netted a goal, banking the puck off the right post at the end of a breakaway at 18:01. Cheek has netted a goal in four of his last seven games with the Komets, though he had a stint with Tucson of the American Hockey League in the midst of it.

(Video highlights are above.)

Though the Komets were limited on their number of chances again in the second period, failing to get a shot on goal until 7:30, they tied it at 2 on a goal by Mike Cazzola, who used his speed to get around two defensemen and find the net at 9:36.

The Komets, who were coming off Pat Nagle’s 21-save shutout in the 1-0 victory Friday over the Kalamazoo Wings, had struggled before with the Beast, which had won all three earlier meetings this season, including a 6-1 victory Dec. 23 in which Fort Wayne had totaled only 12 shots.

Brampton made it 3-2 when MacLean scored from a difficult angle 13:07 into the second period, at the end of which the advantage in shots was 21-12 for the Beast.

With Nagle pulled for an extra attacker, the Komets forced overtime 19:12 into the third period, when a Cody Sol shot from the blue line slipped underneath the goalie and Gabriel Desjardins fought through a crowd to chip it into the top of the net.

The Komets play at 3 p.m. today in Cincinnati.

