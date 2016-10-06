Preseason done, Komets feel good

After a 2-1-0 record in the preseason, the Komets are feeling good heading into the regular-season opener Friday at Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Mallards.

“I think it’s good that we kept building throughout all three games and got better as we went along,” said Kyle Thomas, who had a goal and an assist in the 4-2 victory tonight over the Brampton Beast.

“We obviously have been getting more guys back (from tryouts in the higher-level American Hockey League) and we got to see a little bit more chemistry tonight. I think we can use that moving forward.”

Thomas was perhaps the best player in camp – same as last year – and he finished the preseason with four goals and six points in three games.

Several players earned rave reviews from coach Gary Graham tonight, including captain Jamie Schaafsma, Curtis Leonard and Brady Vail.

“The captain set the tone,” Graham said. “He’s 33 and in the best shape of his life. He’s had a great camp and led on the ice by example.”

The Komets believe they have a lot of speed and more toughness than last season. The hit by Garrett Clarke on Shawn Szydlowski will likely be sent to the ECHL for review.

“We did a great job moving the puck and especially utilizing our speed,” goaltender Pat Nagle said, noting that Thomas’ goal, in which he won a race for the puck and scored into an empty net to finish the scoring, was a particularly nice play.

Nagle stopped 9 of 11 shots in relief of Eric Hartzell, who stopped 19 of 20.

I know some of you are wondering about Trevor Cheek, who is still in camp with Tucson of the AHL, and the Komets are too. They plan to find out more Tuesday. Including Cheek, the Komets have 24 players and need to get down to about 21 by Friday, but there will be other players released around the league in the next couple of days and they need to evaluate those guys, too.

Personally, the guy who really stood out to me in camp, at least among the newcomers, was Mike Cazzola. He played with Szydlowski in juniors and they still have a rapport.

Finally, make sure you buy a copy of The Journal Gazette on Thursday. We will have a comprehensive special section that will get you ready for the Komets' season. You won't want to miss it.