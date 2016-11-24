Readying for K's vs. Mallards

Big night for the Komets, as they have to put their 7-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye from Friday night behind them.

Tonight, they face the Quad City Mallards.

It looks as if Eric Hartzell will be in net for the Komets, who are 9-4-2. Quad City is 9-6-1. By the way, former Komets defenseman Jace Coyle has left Quad City to play in Europe.

If you haven’t seen the hit by Atlanta’s Tyler Murovich on Norfolk’s Anthony Calabrese, it’s disgraceful. Murovich got an indefinite suspension. I have the video here: https://twitter.com/SportsiCohn/status/802617813877669888

