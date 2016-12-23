December 31, 2016 4:34 PM
Readying for K's vs. Toledo
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
More Ice Chips
- Readying for K's vs. Toledo December 31, 2016 4:34 PM
- Reviewing Komets' fight-filled victory December 29, 2016 11:53 PM
- Komets fight to victory December 29, 2016 10:17 PM
- K's acquire 2 December 29, 2016 6:43 PM
- Komets re-sign Schumacher December 28, 2016 5:01 PM
- Szydlowski's dazzling goal led Komets December 27, 2016 11:39 PM
- Awful to amazing, Komets win December 27, 2016 10:37 PM
- Weber, Hartzell in for K's December 27, 2016 7:07 PM
- Fuel could be answer for K's December 26, 2016 5:16 PM
- Analyzing Komets' awful night December 23, 2016 11:58 PM
- Komets dominated by Beast December 23, 2016 10:37 PM
- Readying for K's vs. Brampton December 23, 2016 5:47 PM
As expected, newly acquired Komets goaltender P.J. Musico has been added to the active roster for tonight's game at Memorial Coliseum.
While coach Gary Graham didn't rule it out, I personally don't think we'll see him play tonight against the Toledo Walleye. Facing arguably the best team in the league, on New Year's Eve, when you have barely had a chance to meet your new teammates, would be a tall order for Musico.
Garrett Bartus is the other goalie on the active roster. The Komets put Eric Hartzell on team suspension and Pat Nagle remains out with a high ankle sprain.
New defenseman Kyle Flemington is also now on the active roster, replacing Frank Schumacher.
With a big crowd expected, and another event at Memorial Coliseum, I recommend arriving earlier than usual tonight.
The Komets are 40-14-5 on Dec. 31 at the Coliseum. They have won three in a row, including a 7-0 victory last year over Indy. This will be the 11th time the Komets have faced a team from Toledo on New Year's Eve. The Komets are 4-6-0 against the Walleye in such games.
jcohn@jg.net