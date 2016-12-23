Readying for K's vs. Toledo

As expected, newly acquired Komets goaltender P.J. Musico has been added to the active roster for tonight's game at Memorial Coliseum.

While coach Gary Graham didn't rule it out, I personally don't think we'll see him play tonight against the Toledo Walleye. Facing arguably the best team in the league, on New Year's Eve, when you have barely had a chance to meet your new teammates, would be a tall order for Musico.

Garrett Bartus is the other goalie on the active roster. The Komets put Eric Hartzell on team suspension and Pat Nagle remains out with a high ankle sprain.

New defenseman Kyle Flemington is also now on the active roster, replacing Frank Schumacher.

With a big crowd expected, and another event at Memorial Coliseum, I recommend arriving earlier than usual tonight.

The Komets are 40-14-5 on Dec. 31 at the Coliseum. They have won three in a row, including a 7-0 victory last year over Indy. This will be the 11th time the Komets have faced a team from Toledo on New Year's Eve. The Komets are 4-6-0 against the Walleye in such games.

