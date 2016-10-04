October 10, 2016 6:49 PM
Readying for preseason finale
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
The Komets will complete their three-game preseason slate tonight at Memorial Coliseum against the Brampton Beast.
Fort Wayne, which is 1-1-0, has been paced by the two goals of Jamie Schaafsma and Kyle Thomas and the four assists of rookie Mike Cazzola.
The Komets have released defenseman Carl Tremblay.
I don’t know yet if Fort Wayne-native Ian Harris will be in the lineup for Brampton but, as far as I can tell, he’s still on the roster.
There are still 25 players on the Fort Wayne roster, and I expect they need to be down to about 21 by the regular-season opener Friday at Moline, Ill.